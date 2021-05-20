CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

