Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $342.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $343.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

