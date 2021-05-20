Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $20,143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after buying an additional 383,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $5,497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

