Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,530 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,530 ($33.05).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total value of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69). Insiders purchased a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $2,378,062 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,536.96 ($33.15) on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75). The firm has a market cap of £9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,469.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,322.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

