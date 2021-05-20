Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,530 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,530 ($33.05).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total value of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69). Insiders purchased a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $2,378,062 over the last ninety days.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
