Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Up 6.9%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares were up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 745,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,237,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.