Coerente Capital Management Acquires Shares of 16,652 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $334.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock worth $293,213,316. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.