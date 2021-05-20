Coerente Capital Management Makes New $221,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $227.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $153.06 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

