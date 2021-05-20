Commerce Bank Acquires 54,552 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 293.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,281.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Ball by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

BLL stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.36.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

