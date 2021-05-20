Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

