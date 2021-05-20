Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

MU stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.