Commerce Bank Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

