Commerce Bank Has $5.95 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $219.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.56. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

