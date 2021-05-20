Commerce Bank Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRPT opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,531.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.