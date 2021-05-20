Commerce Bank Sells 5,312 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $298.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.17 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.22. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

