Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,627 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $112.91 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $141.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12.

