Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 21.77% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the period.

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

