Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

