Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,585 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $203.73 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.09.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

