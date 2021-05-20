Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CODYY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

