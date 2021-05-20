Comparing Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) & Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 21.61% 6.45% 0.71% Peoples Financial -4.31% -1.19% -0.18%

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Peoples Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 25.62 $24.85 million $1.14 92.58 Peoples Financial $27.30 million 3.01 $1.68 million N/A N/A

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silvergate Capital and Peoples Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus price target of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Peoples Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operates through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 30 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.