Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Major Shareholder Sells $52,344,207.00 in Stock

May 20th, 2021

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNXC stock opened at $148.12 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $163.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

