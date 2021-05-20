Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,748 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Conduent by 2,130.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,427 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $8,334,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 997,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

