Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

