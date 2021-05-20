Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.