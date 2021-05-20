Content Neutrality Network (CNN) One Day Volume Hits $382,214.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $382,214.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00019358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.06 or 0.01173250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.60 or 0.09938028 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

