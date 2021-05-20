Contentos (COS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.31 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $50.50 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.28 or 0.01134724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00057191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.71 or 0.09526044 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,009,387,976 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

