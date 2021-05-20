Contrasting Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Coupa Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alteryx has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alteryx and Coupa Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $417.91 million 12.06 $27.14 million $0.56 134.13 Coupa Software $389.72 million 42.55 -$90.83 million ($0.67) -337.19

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alteryx and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 5 7 0 2.58 Coupa Software 1 7 13 1 2.64

Alteryx currently has a consensus target price of $140.64, indicating a potential upside of 87.24%. Coupa Software has a consensus target price of $328.57, indicating a potential upside of 45.43%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -3.20% 3.27% 1.04% Coupa Software -29.17% -12.12% -2.80%

Summary

Alteryx beats Coupa Software on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Analytics Hub, a server-based product that provides a centralized and governed, web-based experience for process automation, collaboration, and analytics; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx has strategic relationship with Veritone. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers specialized modules, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud Computing L.P to establish a joint venture, Coupa K.K. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

