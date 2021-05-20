Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.07. 77,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,507. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.
In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.