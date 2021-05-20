Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.07. 77,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,507. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.