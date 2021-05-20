Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $120.99, but opened at $125.11. Copart shares last traded at $123.38, with a volume of 8,913 shares.

The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Copart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

