Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.03.

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,815. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The company has a market cap of C$876.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$981,120. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

