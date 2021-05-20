Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) Insider Acquires £4,715.58 in Stock

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) insider Scott Christopher Kaintz bought 235,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,715.58 ($6,160.94).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.72. Corcel Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.45 ($0.03).
Corcel Company Profile
