Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) Insider Acquires £4,715.58 in Stock

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) insider Scott Christopher Kaintz bought 235,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,715.58 ($6,160.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.72. Corcel Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as holds an option to acquire interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

