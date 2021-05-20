Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CNR opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock worth $13,704,333. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

