Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

Shares of CAAP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $947.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Corporación América Airports as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

