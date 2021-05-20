Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $57.56 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $57.56 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00074890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01178015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.51 or 0.09920673 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

