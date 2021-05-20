Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $382.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.61. The company has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

