Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 325,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $379.66 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.