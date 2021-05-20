Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.25 ($76.76).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €55.34 ($65.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €29.40 ($34.59) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

