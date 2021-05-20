COVIR.IO (CVR) Trading Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $407.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for $46.87 or 0.00113263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVIR.IO has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

