Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

