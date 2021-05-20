Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $52.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

