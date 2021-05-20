Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.72% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDOG stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

