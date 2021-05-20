Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 70,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $2,399,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 137,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

NYSE:SYK opened at $252.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.