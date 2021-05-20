Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,627 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

