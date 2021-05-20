Cream Finance Price Tops $116.94 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $116.94 or 0.00279433 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $72.08 million and $7.92 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00076702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.64 or 0.01177164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.54 or 0.09917650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00101403 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

