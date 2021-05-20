Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €14.70 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €14.70 ($17.29) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.44% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.97 ($15.25).

TKA opened at €9.58 ($11.27) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.98 and its 200-day moving average is €9.18.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

