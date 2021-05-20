Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $3,405,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

