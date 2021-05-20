Credit Suisse Group Lowers The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $75.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

