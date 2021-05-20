Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 458,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,402,991 shares.The stock last traded at $10.62 and had previously closed at $10.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $113,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

