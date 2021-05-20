Credit Suisse Group Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $120.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.47.

MGA opened at $95.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $99.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Magna International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

