Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 636 ($8.31) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFOR. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.20 ($6.64).

Shares of LON:SFOR traded up GBX 15.60 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 530.60 ($6.93). 721,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 593 ($7.75). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 546.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 499.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -663.24.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit bought 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

